Man arrested over series of armed robberies

A TERRANORA man has been arrested over a series of armed robberies on the Gold Coast.

Police believe the robberies to be linked and may involve up to three men.

They took place at a takeaway business on Golden Four Dr, Bilinga on September 18, a takeaway store on the Gold Coast Hwy at Burleigh Heads on September 16, a liquor store on Townson Ave, Palm Beach on September 15 and a general store on Tallai Ave, Tallai on September 13.

At each incident, a staff member was allegedly threatened by a man armed with a tyre iron.

The man fled each scene with a sum of cash.

NSW Police today arrested the Terranora man, 25, who remains in custody for bail-related offences.

He is expected to be extradited to Queensland in relation to the charges.

Police are also seeking public assistance in locating two other men who may be travelling in a 2012 Toyota Camry with NSW registration CJ56YC.

The first man is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, aged in his early 20s, about 165cm tall with dark hair and a rat's tail hairstyle.

The second man is described as Caucasian in appearance, aged between 20 and 30-years-old, about 180cm tall with short dark hair.

Police have advised other local businesses to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone who may have information in relation to the whereabouts of the men or the car is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.