Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEATEN UP: A man has been assaulted in his home in Bowraville.
BEATEN UP: A man has been assaulted in his home in Bowraville. Contributed
News

Man assaulted and robbed by three people in his own home

Sam Flanagan
by
13th Oct 2019 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 67-year-old man was assaulted in his Bowraville home yesterday. 

About 11.50pm the man was awoken to the sound of people kicking in the back door to his house on Bowra Street. 

He was confronted by three unknown males, possibly teenagers, who were armed with a mop handle, a broom handle and rocks from a nearby garden.

SPECIAL OFFER: It's back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

The trio left the house with the man's wallet and car keys. His car- a red 2005 Honda CRV panel van with NSW registration CG 09EW - was also stolen.

The man managed to call for emergency services and upon their arrival he was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for a broken left leg, punctured lip and facial lacerations.

He was transferred to Coffs Harbour Hospital for further treatment.

A crime scene was established and was attended by Mid-North Coast Detectives and Coffs Harbour Forensic Services Group.

bowraville editors picks nsw police police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Competitor pulled from water at Cooly Gold

    premium_icon Competitor pulled from water at Cooly Gold

    News A woman competing in the Coolangatta Gold endurance race this morning has been pulled from the water during the swim leg.

    OPINION: The games are back under-way in politics

    premium_icon OPINION: The games are back under-way in politics

    Opinion Political fans have been waiting all off season for round one and they were treated...

    Gym sign lights up during late night blaze

    premium_icon Gym sign lights up during late night blaze

    News Fire fighters stop neon-sign fire before it spreads to building

    Big change coming for heart health checks

    Big change coming for heart health checks

    Health "More needed to be done to protect Australian hearts"