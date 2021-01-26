Menu
A man has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by a goat while out bushwalking, with three ambulance crews responding to the incident.
News

Man attacked by goat in ‘bizarre’ incident

by Emily Cosenza
26th Jan 2021 12:07 PM

A man has been taken to hospital after he was charged by a goat while bushwalking in NSW.

Three ambulances responded to the incident near the Knapsack Viaduct at Glenbrook, in the lower Blue Mountains, about 9.15am on Tuesday.

The man, aged in his 60s, suffered a knee injury after being charged by the goat.

He was taken to Nepean Hospital in a stable condition.

David Patterson from NSW Ambulance said paramedics attended "quite a few" jobs involving animals but responding to a goat attack was one of the "more bizarre" call outs.

"These types of jobs can be quite challenging for paramedics and other emergency services, especially with the possibility of an angry animal lurking in the area," he said. 

"Paramedics need to be able to get to the patient quickly, but also have to ensure they are not putting themselves at risk."

Originally published as Man attacked by goat in 'bizarre' incident

