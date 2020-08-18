Man ‘attacked with metal bar’ has suspected fractured skull
A MAN has suffered a suspected fractured skull after he was allegedly attacked with a metal bar in Rockhampton early this morning.
Police and paramedics were called to Centrepoint Motor Inn, on George St, about 3am.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man allegedly forced entry to a hotel room and allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man was taken from George St to Rockhampton Hospital with a head injury and also an arm injury.
A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said a 32-year-old man was in a stable condition in Rockhampton Hospital.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact Policelink on 131444.
OTHER NEWS:
Tourist winched off CQ mountain after falling down rocks
Ambos attend science experiment scare at Gladstone school