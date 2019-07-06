Man axed in head at medieval mock battle

A man was injured when an axe penetrated his helmet during a mock medieval battle in Sydney's west today. The 21-year-old was taking part in a staged event as part of the Winterfest Sydney Medieval Fair when the injury occurred.

The 21-year-old was taking part in the event at the Winterfest Sydney Medieval Fair at Hawkesbury Showground when an axe penetrated his helmet shortly before 11am.

The axe caused lacerations to his head and CareFlight was called to treat the man.

A rescue helicopter landed at the showground and a critical care team treated the man, along with paramedics, before flying him to hospital.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

The annual Winterfest Sydney Medieval Fair runs today and tomorrow.

"From jousting, archery and combat to crafts, cooking and games, Winterfest offers entertainment to watch and activities to try. You can also browse the offerings of our carefully selected merchants. There's something for all ages," its website reveals.

One of the medieval battles at the Hawkesbury Showground. Picture: CareFlight