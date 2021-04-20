Menu
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Gold Coast involving an industrial lawnmower.
News

Man badly injured in lawnmower incident

by Kyle Wisniewski
20th Apr 2021 5:19 PM
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Gold Coast involving an industrial lawnmower.

The collision between the car and the lawnmower on Tuesday just after 3.30pm resulted in the ride-on rolling on Oxley Drive, Coombabah.

 

 

Critical care and high acuity response paramedics responded to the crash and remained on-board while the man, aged in his 30s, was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man, who had been driving the lawnmower, had laceration injuries to his arm, leg and head and was in a serious condition.

Two people from the car were taken to hospital with minor industries.

