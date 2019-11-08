Man bashed pregnant stranger in her bed

Stuart Hansen, 42, was sentenced in the Supreme Court to five years in jail after he broke into a pregnant women’s Humpty Doo home and bashed her. Picture: iStock file photo

A DARWIN man who broke into a pregnant woman's home at night and bashed her to a pulp has been sentenced to five years behind bars.

Stuart Hansen, 42, was sentenced in the Supreme Court on Thursday to five years in jail, with a non-parole period of two-and-a-half years, for unlawful entry and two counts of causing harm.

The court heard that Hansen threatened to kill a pregnant woman when she woke up and caught him breaking into her Humpty Doo home about 1am on October 12, 2018.

Acting Justice Stephen Southwood said the offender later returned and broke in again.

"The offender went back into her bedroom and jumped on to the bed," he said.

"She tried to get away from him and kicked him in the stomach.

"He pinned her to the bed, punched her in the face and said: 'I'm going to kill you if I get into any trouble for this'."

During the struggle, they both fell on to the floor and Hansen sat over the woman and began repeatedly punching her in the face using both of his fists.

The victim's mother woke from the noise and came into the bedroom.

By then the woman was lying face down on the floor and Hansen was standing over her holding a fistful of her hair and punching her in the back of the head.

He also began forcefully hitting her head into the ground.

The mother jumped on his back and tried to pull him off but he swung her off, twisted her arm and punched her in the chest before making an escape.

Acting Justice Southwood said Hansen had caused serious harm to the expectant mum.

"Her face was covered in blood and her eyes were almost swollen shut," he said.

"She was also bleeding from her vagina and worried about the health of her unborn child."

The court heard Hansen had a history of drug use and similar offending.