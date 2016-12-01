Man bashed, robbed after group demands drugs

A 49-year-old man has been bashed and robbed after a group confronted him and demanded drugs, police say.

The man was walking along Marine Pde in Southport on the Gold Coast at 7.30pm when the group approached him

One asked the man for drugs, but the man said he couldn't help.

As he tried to walk on, "he was struck in the face by an unknown weapon and fell to the ground", according to police.

He was then kicked repeatedly before the four men fled.

The 49-year-old man suffered cuts to his face.

He was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating.