27°
News

Man bashed in Gold Coast hinterland attack

Jessica Elder, Gold Coast Bulletin | 8th Mar 2017 12:59 PM
Police at a Gold Coast hinterland property where they are hunting a group of men after a man was found injured by the side of the Beaudesert-Beenleigh Rd last night. Photo: Jessica Elder
Police at a Gold Coast hinterland property where they are hunting a group of men after a man was found injured by the side of the Beaudesert-Beenleigh Rd last night. Photo: Jessica Elder

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE are hunting a group of men after a man was assaulted at Tamborine overnight.

It's believed a man, 24, was held against his will in bushland on a private property off Beaudesert-Beenleigh Rd last night.

About 7am today the man, who had been seriously assaulted, managed to run to the roadway and flag down a driver.

Police and paramedics attended to the scene where the man was treated for a suspected gunshot wound and facial injuries.

A dog squad also responded and searched the scene.

Police remain at a Tamborine property where the assault is believed to have occurred.

The victim is not co-operating with police.

The man's injuries are not considered life threatening. He was transported to a Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  attack bashing editors picks gold coast

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

WHEN acting royalty comes to town to direct the theatre performance of the year, you sit up and take notice.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Man bashed in Gold Coast hinterland attack

Man bashed in Gold Coast hinterland attack

POLICE are hunting a group of men after a man was assaulted at Tamborine overnight.

Taste of victory found in Mooball

DINNER TIME: Mooball's Victory Hotel head chef Brendon MacDonald serves up a feast.

This tiny town has been put on the map.

Tweed Hospital is facing a "funding crisis”: Greens

Greens' leader Richard Di Natale with Dawn Walker, MLC for NSW.

Greens weigh into Tweed Hospital issue.

Fingal Surf Life Saving Club placed under administration

ADMINISTRATION: Fingal Rovers Surf Life Saving Club president Steven Kudzius.

FINGAL Rovers Surf Life Saving Club under administration.

Local Partners

In brief: Tweed Valley Women's Service up for debate

There's a few bits of news to catch up on.

Fingal Surf Life Saving Club placed under administration

ADMINISTRATION: Fingal Rovers Surf Life Saving Club president Steven Kudzius.

FINGAL Rovers Surf Life Saving Club under administration.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Gig Guide: The best in the Tweed live music scene

TOP GIGS: Burringbar musician Matty Rogers will play the Chinderah Tavern on Friday and Coolangatta Sands Hotel on Saturday.

Gig Guide: What's on this weekend in the Tweed

MOVIE REVIEW: A Few Less Men is a funny enough sequel

AUSSIE comedy returns for more rude, crude and slapstick humour against some stunning outback scenery.

MOVIE REVIEW - Kong: Skull Island smashes its predecessors

A scene from the movie Kong: Skull Island.

THIS oversized retro reboot is hugely entertaining.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Fans blast MAFS producers: ‘Show the footage!’

Fans are demanding to know why Married At First Sight producers didn’t help support Sean during an ugly confrontation with Andrew in last night’s episode.

Fans blast producers over dinner party showdown: ‘Show the footage!’

George Michael: Autopsy reveals how he really died

George Michael.

Body of legendary British pop star can finally be laid to rest

Five films on TV to celebrate International Women's Day

Min-hee Kim and Jung-woo Ha in a scene from the movie The Handmaiden.

SBS shines a spotlight on women in film from around the world.

Local wildlife featured in tonight's Planet Earth 2 episode

Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford captures local fungi on still photography and video.

Booyong photographer's fungi videos in Attenborough's latest series

Contract Collapsed - Wonderful Waterfront - Back on market!

24a Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

Duplex 3 2 2 Interest above...

One buyers misfortune is another buyers lucky Break! This wonderful waterfront home is superbly situated in the sought after cul-de-sac of Barracuda Court, one of...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 $1,375,000 ...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11TH MARCH 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in an elevated location in the popular...

Beachside Living At It&#39;s Best

15/6-8 Thomson Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 1 $465,000

Situated in a highly sought-after location, this nicely presented two-bedroom top floor apartment is only 450 metres from the iconic Coolangatta Beach. This...

Beachside Coolangatta home with panoramic Ocean and Coastal views in a blue ribbon location

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

• Much loved home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in original condition • Set on a 1262 sqm elevated block with options to renovate or re-develop...

Hidden Cooly Gem

11/7-9 Stapylton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

Admire the panoramic hinterland and ocean views from your private top floor balcony. This property is perfectly positioned within a short stroll to the white sands...

Urgent Sale Vendor Committed Elsewhere

11/43 Anembo Street, Surfers Paradise 4217

Unit 2 2 1 Interest Above...

Local investor demands urgent sale of this spacious, light-filled apartment. Situated in perfect proximity to the dining precincts of Chevron Island and Surfers...

What are you waiting for?!

177 Simpsons Road, Elanora 4221

House 4 3 2 Interest Above...

Beautifully presented and intelligently designed this absolutely stunning, renovated family home is located in a prestigious, sought after southern Gold Coast...

Low Maintenance Living Walking Distance to the River and Boat Ramp

227 Kirkwood Road, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 4 $549,000

This brick and tile home is conveniently located within walking distance to the Tweed River and the boat ramp and with Public transport services right by the...

Refined Chirn Park Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 $425,000

Here is an excellent opportunity to own a property in the latest Hot Spot of Chirn Park. Ideal for investors, couples, singles, first home buyers, we present a...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Revealed: our best architect homes

Whale House by Paul Uhlmann Architects, Kingscliff

Byron Bay property takes out House of the Year in awards

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!