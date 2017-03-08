Man bashed in Gold Coast hinterland attack

POLICE are hunting a group of men after a man was assaulted at Tamborine overnight.
It's believed a man, 24, was held against his will in bushland on a private property off Beaudesert-Beenleigh Rd last night.
About 7am today the man, who had been seriously assaulted, managed to run to the roadway and flag down a driver.
Police and paramedics attended to the scene where the man was treated for a suspected gunshot wound and facial injuries.
A dog squad also responded and searched the scene.
Police remain at a Tamborine property where the assault is believed to have occurred.
The victim is not co-operating with police.
The man's injuries are not considered life threatening. He was transported to a Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.