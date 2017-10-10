Man behind bars after peculiar encounter

A man is behind bars after being nabbed by police with a stolen bike.

POLICE saw a male riding a bicycle north on Wharf St, Tweed Heads, without a helmet about 1.15am on Friday.

They stopped next to him and he approached a bush area, allegedly taking something from his pocket and placing it in the bushes.

Police said he appeared to be sweating profusely and could not stand still.

The man could only produce a medical certificate as identification.

Officers found the man had an outstanding parole warrant.

He was arrested in relation to the warrant and possession of the mountain bike, which he told the officers he found in Arkinstall Park two days prior.

He had made no attempt to contact the owner of the bike.

Police located a used syringe in the bush, which the man had allegedly taken from his pocket.

He was refused bail to face court that day, where he was sentenced to three months' imprisonment for having goods in custody.