Large shower head spraying water
Crime

Man breaches bail by ‘showering’ at partner’s place

Kerri-Anne Mesner
14th Aug 2020 9:59 AM | Updated: 10:18 AM
A MAN found at his partner's house wearing only boxer shorts told police he was there to have a shower, after finding himself locked out of his bail address.

Jarvis Trate Richardson, 22, pleaded guilty on August 11 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a bail condition.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Richardson had been granted bail on August 7 to his grandfather's address.

He said police located Richardson at his partner's Mt Morgan residence on August 10.

Mr Fox said Richardson told them he was there to have a shower and when asked why he didn't have a shower at his bail address, he told them he didn't have a key.

"The defendant was dressed in boxer shorts, indicating he was planning on staying the night," he said.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said he had explained to his client that his bail conditions included not going near his partner or her residence or place of work and he could not contact her.

He said Richardson had limited possessions at his grandfather's and had now been advised about the legal path for him to access the other belongings at his partner's residence.

Richardson was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.

