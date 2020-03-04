Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Night Time Police Intervention
Night Time Police Intervention
Crime

Man catches fire in police custody

by Danielle O’Neal
4th Mar 2020 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has sustained life threatening burns after catching fire while in police custody near Maryborough.

Around 11pm on Tuesday, police were called to a man needing assistance in a local park in Granville.

When they arrived, police said the man ran from officers into the Granville State School with a jerry can and a lighter.

When approached, the man doused himself with petrol and subsequently caught alight.

Police rendered immediate assistance, however the man received significant injuries from burns and was taken to the Maryborough Hospital.

He was later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It is unclear how the fire started.

This matter is under investigation by Ethical Standards Command and is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks maryborough police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ASSAULT APPEAL: Do you know this man?

        ASSAULT APPEAL: Do you know this man?

        News Police have released vision after a man was punched in the back of the head in Coolangatta on December 15.

        Why clay is key to digital disconnect for new Tweed business

        premium_icon Why clay is key to digital disconnect for new Tweed business

        News When was the last time you didn’t touch your phone for hours on end?

        Frustration sends iconic buskers festival to new 'Coast'

        premium_icon Frustration sends iconic buskers festival to new 'Coast'

        News An iconic music festival is setting sail and leaving the Gold Coast

        IN COURT: +15 people listed to appear in Tweed Heads today

        premium_icon IN COURT: +15 people listed to appear in Tweed Heads today

        News Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the court today