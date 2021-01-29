Menu
A man told police he'd had eight schooners of beer before getting behind the wheel of his car.
News

Speeding driver told cops he drank 8 schooners of beer

Javier Encalada
29th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
A man had his driving licence suspended and will face court after he was caught allegedly driving with a high level of alcohol in his system in the Tweed Shire.

Police officers saw a Toyota Hilux utility being driven at speed in the 50km/h zone on Wollumbin Street, Murwillumbah about 11.20pm on January 21.

Police confirmed the speed of the vehicle on radar to be at 65km/h and stopped it.

The vehicle was registered in Queensland and was being driven by a 24-year-old man.

The man was placed under arrest and taken to the Murwillumbah Police Station, where a breath analysis showed a High Range reading of 0.171 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

The man told police that he had consumed eight schooners of full-strength beer at a friend's house that evening.

Police formed the opinion that the accused was moderately affected by alcohol.

His driver's licence was suspended and he was issued a court attendance notice to appear in Murwillumbah Court on February 17.

murwillumbah northern rivers crime news tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

