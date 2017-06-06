21°
Man caught with a double-bladed throwing knife and drugs

Mitchell Crawley | 6th Jun 2017 10:30 AM
Police have charged a man.
Police have charged a man.

A CAR search has uncovered drugs, stolen goods and a double-bladed throwing knife and left a 33-year-old man facing a string of charges.

Police stopped the North Arm man's vehicle on Wardrop Valley Road, Murwillumbah about 4.20pm on May 30.

A search found MDMA (Ecstasy), methyl- amphetamine, three i-phones suspected of being stolen as well as the knife.

Checks revealed the man was also driving an unregistered vehicle and had an expired learner licence.

He was bailed to appear at Murwillumbah Local Court on June 27.

Topics:  murwillumbah tweed byron local area command police tweed crime

