Menu
Login
Police said a girl, 7, was playing outside a home in Macquarie Fields when she was allegedly taken by a man who took her to an abandoned property. Picture: Google Maps
Police said a girl, 7, was playing outside a home in Macquarie Fields when she was allegedly taken by a man who took her to an abandoned property. Picture: Google Maps
News

Man ‘lured girl to abandoned house’

1st Jun 2019 2:00 PM

A girl who was playing out the front of a southwest Sydney home was lured to an abandoned house by a man who began taking off her clothes, police say.

The seven-year-old was playing in front of a home on Bunya Place, Macquarie Fields about 4pm on Friday when a 34-year-old man grabbed her hand and led her to a vacant property nearby.

Police said a witness told a relative of the girl, who found her and the man at the property. The man had allegedly started taking off the girl's clothes. He was detained until police arrived and arrested him.

The man is due to face the Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday charged with taking a child with intent to remove parental control, and remaining in a building with intent to commit an indictable offence.

More Stories

abandoned house girl lured man police sydney

Top Stories

    This one is for you Nathan

    This one is for you Nathan

    News A POPULAR member of the community, a loving son, and a man dedicated to serving his country are all ways to describe Nathan Bewes

    Crew answers cat call

    Crew answers cat call

    News River the cat was rescued after finding itself stuck.

    Mysterious artist leaves councillor pondering

    Mysterious artist leaves councillor pondering

    Offbeat Creative seat leads to questions over shire's bus stops.

    Celebrating the natural beauty of the Tweed

    Celebrating the natural beauty of the Tweed

    Environment Murwillumbah event celebrating World Environment Day