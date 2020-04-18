Menu
A man was charged following an Amber Alert being issued.
Crime

Man charged after baby allegedly taken from home

Felicity Ripper
18th Apr 2020 12:31 PM | Updated: 1:14 PM
A 34-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and taking a baby girl from a Narangba home yesterday.

An argument broke out between a man and a woman known to him at a Narangba residence about 10am.

During the altercation, the man allegedly repeatedly assaulted the 33-year-old woman and threatened her with a knife, causing a large cut to her hand.

Police will allege the man left the residence with a six-week-old baby girl while the woman was transported to hospital for treatment to serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Police issued an Amber Alert for urgent public assistance to locate the man and baby.

As a result, the man later attended Caboolture Hospital around 11:30pm with the uninjured baby girl.

The Mooloolaba man has since been charged with domestic violence offences including common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, strangulation, threatening violence and wounding.

He was refused police bail and will appear in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on Monday, April 20.

Information can be provided to Policelink using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT  on 1800 737 732.

 

The Sunshine Coast Daily

