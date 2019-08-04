Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALMOST HOME: A man has been charged with crashing his car into a neighbour's yard in Woodgate.
ALMOST HOME: A man has been charged with crashing his car into a neighbour's yard in Woodgate. Contributed
Crime

Man charged after crashing car into neighbour's yard

Geordi Offord
by
4th Aug 2019 7:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN from Woodgate has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a neighbour's yard.

The incident happened at about 7.25 on Saturday night after the 40-year-old had a night out in the coastal town.

The man allegedly failed to stop at a T-junction, driving his vehicle into the front of his neighbour's yard.

A breath analysis was taken and a blood-alcohol reading of .224 was allegedly returned.

The man sustained minor injuries and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 20.

crash into house crime driving under the influence editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Baa Baas will be better after 2019 rebuild

    premium_icon Baa Baas will be better after 2019 rebuild

    Rugby Union There's only one word to describe the Coolangatta-Tweed Barbarians' 2019 season

    Why I became an organ donor this week

    premium_icon Why I became an organ donor this week

    Opinion 'It was quick and painless, as I intend my departure from this planet to be'

    LIVE CRICKET: How to stream Strike League matches

    LIVE CRICKET: How to stream Strike League matches

    Cricket Check out the full schedule and all the squads here.

    Business awards to take 'new and innovative' approach

    premium_icon Business awards to take 'new and innovative' approach

    Business "These won't be like your traditional business awards”