Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged over the death of an unborn baby. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP
A man has been charged over the death of an unborn baby. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP
Crime

Man charged after death of unborn baby

by Heather McNab, AAP
12th Feb 2020 1:01 PM

A MAN has been charged with multiple domestic violence offences following the alleged assault of his pregnant teenage partner and the death of her unborn baby in NSW's central west.

Police were called to Orange Health Service on Tuesday after a 19-year-old woman - who was 21 weeks pregnant - had allegedly been assaulted and lost her baby.

The teen first presented at the Condobolin District Hospital on Sunday before returning the next day in distress, according to police.

As the woman and her 21-year-old male partner travelled to Orange for further treatment, she gave birth in the car.

The baby girl was declared dead on arrival.

The couple had argued while travelling by car from Queensland to the NSW central west region, police say.

The man allegedly assaulted her on several occasions during the journey.

He has been charged with recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm and contravening an apprehended violence order.

The 21-year-old has been refused bail and is due to appear at Orange Local Court on Wednesday.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) Lifeline 13 11 14

More Stories

Show More
crime domestic violence editors picks murder unborn baby

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Terminated’: Mayor’s right hand man gone

        premium_icon ‘Terminated’: Mayor’s right hand man gone

        Council News Tom Tate’s long-serving chief of staff has been “terminated” from his role as the Gold Coast mayor’s right hand man.

        SEE THE VIDEO: Bikie-busting cops raid home

        premium_icon SEE THE VIDEO: Bikie-busting cops raid home

        Crime Massive police operation involving more than 100 officers

        Failed Coast company director to front court

        premium_icon Failed Coast company director to front court

        Business Firm day tours between Noosa Heads and Byron Bay

        ‘Why is a 12 year old out and not at home?’

        premium_icon ‘Why is a 12 year old out and not at home?’

        Crime Govt under pressure to deal with 'kindergarten crooks'