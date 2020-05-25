Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File Image.
File Image.
News

Man charged after prohibited firearms found

Holly Cormack
23rd May 2020 3:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after prohibited firearms were found during a search of a Kingscliff property.

On Tuesday May 19, the Tweed Byron Target Action Group with the assistance of the Northern Rivers Regional Enforcement Squad conducted a search on a Kingscliff premises.

During the search, two firearms, ammunition and other prohibited weapons were located.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and later charged with:

  • Possess unauthorised prohibited firearm x 2,
  • Possess ammunition without permit/licence,
  • Fire firearm in manner likely to injure persons/property,
  • Not keep firearm safely - prohibited firearm x 2 and,
  • Posses prohibited weapon without permit.

The man appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday May 20, where he was granted conditional bail.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAME: 20+ people to appear in Tweed Court today

        premium_icon NAME: 20+ people to appear in Tweed Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Teen, friend ‘viciously’ attacked before fall: Police

        premium_icon Teen, friend ‘viciously’ attacked before fall: Police

        Crime Balcony fall: Teen died fleeing robbers after party, police allege

        Only one parent to attend games as kids’ sport restarts

        premium_icon Only one parent to attend games as kids’ sport restarts

        Health Only one parent encouraged to attend games as kids’ sport resumes

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones