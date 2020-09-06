Menu
A 27-year-old Tweed Heads man was arrested on Friday after officers allegedly found, three operational gel blaster hand guns, a large amount of firearms parts, a canister of Oleoresin Capsicum spray, a mobile phone containing significant communications relating to drug supply, 14 Suboxone Strips and a laser pointer.
News

Man charged after stash of weapons, drugs found

Jessica Lamb
6th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
POLICE have allegedly uncovered a cache of gel blaster hand guns, firearm parts and prohibited drugs at the home of a man already on bail for firearm offences.

Tweed/Byron Proactive Crime Team and detectives executed a search warrant at a unit on Margaret St, Tweed Heads about 11am on Friday.

A 27-year-old Tweed Heads man was arrested after officers allegedly found, three operational gel blaster hand guns, a large amount of firearms parts, a canister of Oleoresin Capsicum spray, a mobile phone containing significant communications relating to drug supply, 14

Suboxone Strips and a laser pointer.

 

One of the gel blaster hand guns allegedly found at the Tweed Heads Unit.
Thes items were seized to undergo forensic examination.

It is also alleged the man was on bail for offences relating to possessing firearms.

The man was charged with ith three counts of possess unauthorised firearms, two counts of possess prohibited weapon, two counts of supply prohibited drug and breach of bail.

He was bail refused by Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday.

northern rivers court northern rivers police twdcourt twdnews twdpolice tweed heads
