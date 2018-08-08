Man charged after threatening police with knife at Mur'bah

A man has been charged after allegedly threatening police with a knife.

A man has been charged after allegedly threatening police with a knife. Trevor Veale

A MAN will face court after allegedly threatening police officers with a knife at Murwillumbah over the weekend.

About 11.15pm on Sunday (August 5), police were called to Dorset St, Murwillumbah, following reports a man was yelling in the street and throwing items.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District will allege a 53-year-old man was armed with a pole with a knife attached.

He allegedly threatened police with the weapon before he was arrested.

No one was injured.

The man taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was refused bail and appeared before Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday (Monday, August 6) where he was refused bail to appear at Murwillumbah Local Court on September 25.