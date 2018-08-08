Menu
Login
A man has been charged after allegedly threatening police with a knife.
A man has been charged after allegedly threatening police with a knife. Trevor Veale
News

Man charged after threatening police with knife at Mur'bah

by Nikki Todd
7th Aug 2018 5:27 PM

A MAN will face court after allegedly threatening police officers with a knife at Murwillumbah over the weekend.

About 11.15pm on Sunday (August 5), police were called to Dorset St, Murwillumbah, following reports a man was yelling in the street and throwing items.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District will allege a 53-year-old man was armed with a pole with a knife attached.

He allegedly threatened police with the weapon before he was arrested.

No one was injured.

The man taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was refused bail and appeared before Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday (Monday, August 6) where he was refused bail to appear at Murwillumbah Local Court on September 25.

knife crime murwillumbah local court tweed byron lac command
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    'We're better than ever'

    'We're better than ever'

    News Kingscliff retailers appeal to locals to come back and support local business

    Seagulls invite fans to join free Family Day fun

    Seagulls invite fans to join free Family Day fun

    News Fun day at Piggabeen for final home game of season

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with truck

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with truck

    Breaking Emergency services are en route to the scene

    Bushfire trapped man's escape: Family's desperate search

    Bushfire trapped man's escape: Family's desperate search

    Breaking A man is missing after his camp fire got out of control

    Local Partners