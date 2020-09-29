Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged after an alleged stabbing on the Tweed at the weekend.
A man has been charged after an alleged stabbing on the Tweed at the weekend.
News

Man charged after woman allegedly stabbed in head

Jessica Lamb
29th Sep 2020 2:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested and charged following a domestic-related stabbing in the Tweed.

Emergency services were called to a home on Dundee Dr, Banora Point, about 8pm on Sunday after reports a woman had been stabbed in her leg, abdomen and head.

Upon arrival, paramedics treated a 22-year-old woman before she was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District established a crime scene and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following extensive inquiries, police attended a unit on Kennedy Dr at Tweed Heads West about 6.30pm yesterday and arrested a 23-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with wound with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

More Stories

stabbing twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers warned to watch out for devastating weed

        Premium Content Farmers warned to watch out for devastating weed

        News GRAIN farmers are being reminded to check for the parthenium weed ahead of a bumper season.

        'We will all suffer for it in the end'

        Premium Content 'We will all suffer for it in the end'

        Letters to the Editor Long-time train campaigner forced to "turn my face away"

        Possible links between grisly animal deaths

        Premium Content Possible links between grisly animal deaths

        News POLICE said it was not immediately obvious what the corpses were.

        Town’s ‘unofficial sheriff’ sees error of his ways

        Premium Content Town’s ‘unofficial sheriff’ sees error of his ways

        News “THAT day I had a gutful a number of things; I was drunk... it was this fantasy...