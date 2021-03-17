Menu
The man was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 (domestic violence). FILE PHOTO
Crime

Man charged for allegedly seriously injuring woman, 63

Aden Stokes
17th Mar 2021 3:27 PM | Updated: 4:47 PM
A 42-year-old Berserker man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman in her 60s on Tuesday night, causing her serious head injuries.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at an Armstrong Street address just after 9pm.

It is alleged the man pushed the 63-year-old Berserker woman, who fell and suffered serious head injuries.

She was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

The man and woman were known to each other.

The man was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 (domestic violence).

His matter was briefly mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody to reappear on Thursday, March 18.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100506485.

