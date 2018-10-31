Menu
ARREST: Police were called to the Tweed Hospital after a man verbally abused staff.
Crime

Man charged for having replica firearm at Tweed Hospital

Aisling Brennan
by
31st Oct 2018 9:57 AM

A MAN carrying a replica firearm has been charged after verbally abusing staff at the Tweed Hospital.

Tweed Byron Police District officers were called to the hospital about 9pm yesterday, following reports a 37-year-old man was verbally abusing staff.

Hospital security detained the man after he allegedly produced a replica firearm before police arrived on the scene.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with possession of an unauthorised firearm, two counts of stalking and intimate intent to cause fear and physical harm, and custody of a knife in a public place.

The man was refused bail and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court today.

No one was injured during the incident.

