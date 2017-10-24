Man charged for wielding knife in carpark

A man has been charged after allegedly wielding a knife in a Tweed Heads South carpark.

A 20-YEAR-OLD man from Doonellagan has been charged with having a knife in a public place and unlicensed driving after an alleged carpark fight in Tweed Heads South.

Police were called to the scene outside a takeaway food restaurant on Minjungbal Dr about 3pm on Sunday, October 15.

Police allege the man armed himself with a knife and walked toward another car.

Witnesses phoned 000 and police located the man driving in Florence St, Tweed Heads.

The car was searched and police seized the knife, while a check revealed the man had never held a driver's licence.

He will face Tweed Heads Local Court next Monday.