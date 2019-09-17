Menu
Man charged with indecent assault of a young girl in a shop

Matt Deans
by
17th Sep 2019 7:15 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
A MAN will face court today after he was charged with inappropriately touching a child in a Coffs Coast shopping centre at the weekend.

Police said a 10-year-old girl was with her family at a shopping centre in Toormina on Saturday about 11am when she walked into a clothing store, followed by a man.

The man allegedly indecently assaulted the child, then left the store.

The girl told her mother what had happened and the matter was reported to police.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended the shopping centre and an investigation commenced.

Following extensive inquiries, officers stopped a Toyota Corolla in Ann St, Coffs Harbour, about midday on Monday and arrested the driver.

The 49-year-old man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with intentionally sexually touch a child aged between 10 and 16.

He has been refused bail overnight and will appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

