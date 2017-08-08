Man charged over alleged murder at Qld hospital

A MAN has been charged with murder after a Townsville man died from serious head injuries he sustained during a fight in a Gold Coast hospital.

It's understood the alleged assault took place on August 4, 2017, between the 53-year-old Townsville man and another 38-year-old man who were not known to each other.

Early indications suggest the fight broke out about 8am and as a result of the altercation, the Townsville man suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital yesterday.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with one count of murder and is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

More information to come.