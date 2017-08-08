20°
News

Man charged over alleged murder at Qld hospital

8th Aug 2017 9:53 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MAN has been charged with murder after a Townsville man died from serious head injuries he sustained during a fight in a Gold Coast hospital.

It's understood the alleged assault took place on August 4, 2017, between the 53-year-old Townsville man and another 38-year-old man who were not known to each other.

Early indications suggest the fight broke out about 8am and as a result of the altercation, the Townsville man suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital yesterday.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with one count of murder and is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

More information to come.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks fight gold coast hospital murder townsville

Hospitals 'struggle' as record flu rate strikes North Coast

Hospitals 'struggle' as record flu rate strikes North Coast

THE flu season has struck Northern NSW early this year, crippling our hospitals while leaving the elderly vulnerable to severe illness.

Futuristic brain healing: Autism clinic a first for Australia

HEALING THE MIND: Neurofeedback facilitator Rustam Yumash with Elisha McDonald and her son Henry McDonald, 12.

The first Australian Centre for Autism and Neurodevelopment opens

$30,000 raised at sleepout for Fred's Place

BIG NIGHT: Kirk Vidler, Emilie Gachassin, Scott Lythgo and Gerard Robinson from Tweed Heads Bowls Club.

Community gathers to raise money for the homeless.

Water debate flows on in Tweed

Water debate continues.

The conversation continues after an ABC Four Corners program.

Local Partners

Braving cold and wet for a good cause

Sleeping rough to raise funds for Tweed homeless

PHOTO GALLERY: Inside the Lismore Blood Bank

Trevor gives blood at the The Australian Red Cross Blood Service in Lismore.

How lifesaving missions are accomplished.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

TODAY host Karl Stefanovic has sent a clear message to federal politicians holding up same-sex couples being granted the right to marry.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Can Judah Kelly save The Voice?

The Voice winner Judah Kelly had enjoyed chart success.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly’s album has enjoyed a top five debut.

Anna Faris reveals 'loneliness' before Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris

"I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have announced their separation.

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over.

What went wrong with Hell’s Kitchen?

Marco Pierre White with Jess Fox and Sam Frost.

New celebrity cooking show fails to fire for Seven.

First Time Offered For Sale Since 1930

31 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 5 2 2 Forthcoming...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH AUGUST 11:00 - 11:30AM Offering sweeping uninterrupted views of the ocean, Surfers Paradise skyline and the Hinterland...

Modern Stylish Family Home

18 Donegal Court, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Why build your dream home when you can move straight in! Measuring in excess of 39 squares this sensational and perfectly designed home offers you the ideal blend...

&#39;Currumbin Sands&#39; Apartment with Ocean Views and Direct Beach Access

99/955 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 2 1 $649,000

Relax on the North-East facing balcony and enjoy the stunning views which incorporate the Ocean, parkland and Currumbin Estuary. This stunning, two bedroom...

Click here to &#39;ADD TO CART&#39;

8/100 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $245,000

Now here is a very tidy unit just waiting for a new owner to move in or invest. Conveniently located to transport, Kennedy Drive shopping complex and nice and...

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be offered fully furnished ready to go. Located on the NSW side of...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST 2:00 - 2:30PM On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for...

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

Modern Three-Bedroom Ground Floor Unit

6/114 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 3 1 2 $300,000 ...

This spacious three-bedroom unit is ideally situated on the ground floor at the end of a small block of only 6. Conveniently located within minutes to local...

Wonderful Waterfront Location!

16 Chestnut Street, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 3 Auction

ONSITE AUCTION THIS SUNDAY 16TH JULY AT 11.00AM Not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak...

River and Mount Warning Views In Central Tweed

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $519,000

This much-loved original style house is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river towards Mount...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.