Man charged over alleged robbery before police shooting

ARRESTED: Police have charged a man over an alleged robbery uncovered as part of a critical incident investigation.

ARRESTED: Police have charged a man over an alleged robbery uncovered as part of a critical incident investigation. MaxPixel

A MAN has been arrested in Grafton over an alleged robbery, which was uncovered as part of a critical incident investigation into the police shooting death of a man in 2017.

A critical incident investigation established Strike Force Baxes in August 2017 to investigate the death of a then 45-year-old man following a confrontation with police at a unit on North St, Grafton.

Their inquiries revealed two men allegedly entered the unit and assaulted the occupants before stealing cash before police arrived.

Following further inquiries by detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District, a 27-year-old man was arrested at a Grafton home on Wednesday this week.

He was taken to Grafton Police Station and charged with two counts of robbery in company and aggravated enter dwelling with intent - knowing people there.

The man appeared at Grafton Local Court yesterday and was refused bail to appear at the same court on Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via police social media pages.