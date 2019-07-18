Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ARRESTED: Police have charged a man over an alleged robbery uncovered as part of a critical incident investigation.
ARRESTED: Police have charged a man over an alleged robbery uncovered as part of a critical incident investigation. MaxPixel
Crime

Man charged over alleged robbery before police shooting

Jarrard Potter
by
18th Jul 2019 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested in Grafton over an alleged robbery, which was uncovered as part of a critical incident investigation into the police shooting death of a man in 2017.

A critical incident investigation established Strike Force Baxes in August 2017 to investigate the death of a then 45-year-old man following a confrontation with police at a unit on North St, Grafton.

Their inquiries revealed two men allegedly entered the unit and assaulted the occupants before stealing cash before police arrived.

Following further inquiries by detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District, a 27-year-old man was arrested at a Grafton home on Wednesday this week.

He was taken to Grafton Police Station and charged with two counts of robbery in company and aggravated enter dwelling with intent - knowing people there.

The man appeared at Grafton Local Court yesterday and was refused bail to appear at the same court on Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via police social media pages.

clarence crime coffs/clarence police district critical incident
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    How to get your hands on unique buys this weekend

    How to get your hands on unique buys this weekend

    Whats On Handmade, unique and artisan items are up for grabs in Murwillumbah.

    'The majority of council doesn't represent the community'

    premium_icon 'The majority of council doesn't represent the community'

    Council News Tweed councillor's call for unity over hospital project.

    Taylor’s rugby league return locked in

    premium_icon Taylor’s rugby league return locked in

    Rugby League "He is doing everything he can, but this is very much a team effort"

    Tweed bowlers onto the final

    Tweed bowlers onto the final

    Bowls Tweed Heads pair are though to championship final