Man charged over ATM found in Tweed River

A MAN has been charged, and an ATM recovered from the Tweed River, following a police operation.

Strike Force Feodore - comprising of detectives from Richmond Local Area Command - was formed to investigate the theft of three automatic teller machines between August 2016 and March 2017.

Police allege the ATMs, containing cash, were stolen along with property totalling more than $100,000.

One of the stolen ATMs was recovered from the Tweed River by police divers on Sunday, March 5, 2017.

As a result of investigations a 49-year-old man was arrested today.

He has been charged with:

• Break, enter and steal value >$60,000

• Break, enter and steal value

• Knowingly deal with proceeds of crime

• Receive/dispose stolen property.

The man has been remanded in custody to appear in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, June 6.