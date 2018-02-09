Man charged over Coolangatta death

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have seen this car in Dixon St on the evening of January 29.

POLICE will today address the media after a man was charged with an alleged Coolangatta homicide.

A 45-year-old Labrador man has been charged with homicide after police found the body of a man, 46, at a Dixon St address about 11.30am last Thursday, February 1.

After investigations by the Gold Coast District Southern Investigation Group and State Crime Command Homicide Investigation Group, detectives arrested a man at Labrador yesterday morning, charging him with the homicide and other unrelated matters.

He is due to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

Police have appealed for anyone who might have seen a Mitsubishi Magna sedan (pictured) in the Dixon St, Coolangatta area between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Monday, January 29 to come forward.

They have also urged anyone who might have dashcam footage from that area to approach police.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.