A man has been charged with 22 offences following investigations into the alleged importation of a firearm silencer. Source: NSW Police

A Sydney man charged with importing a firearm silencer into Australia from China allegedly had multiple guns and 43 rounds of ammunition at his home.

The 38-year-old man was arrested by investigators at a house in Peri Court, Wattle Grove, at about 7.30am on Friday.

Investigators seized six firearms, five gel-blaster guns, firearm parts, 43 rounds of ammunition and shotgun shells at the residence, NSW Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Cocaine, $63,000 in cash and about $150,000 worth of jewellery, including designer watches, was also found at the home, police said.

All items will undergo further examination.

Suspicions were raised when Australian Border Force officers inspected a package that arrived into Sydney from China earlier this month.

The package was x-rayed after ABF officers noted an inconsistency and further inspections revealed it contained a firearm silencer, police allege.

The man is due to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday. Source: NSW Police.

The matter was referred to NSW Police, and the package was seized.

Liverpool City Police detectives probed the alleged import and with help from the South West Metropolitan Regional Operation Support Group, tracked down the man.

He has been charged with 22 offences including attempting to import a prohibited weapon, six counts of possessing an unregistered prohibited firearm, possessing more than three unauthorised firearms and dealing with proceeds of crime.

He was denied bail to appear before Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Man charged over gun silencer from China