Man charged over ‘high-speed’ police chase

A man has faced court after being charged for an alleged police chase in the Tweed. Picture: PATRICK GEE

A man has faced court after being charged for an alleged police chase in the Tweed. Picture: PATRICK GEE

A GOLD Coast man charged after allegedly driving 70km/h over the speed limit during a police chase will remain in custody.

Dale Collet, 26, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court by videolink from Tweed Heads Police Station on Wednesday.

He did not enter pleas to the six charges he faces including driving dangerously in a police pursuit, disqualified driving, and possessing a prohibited drug.

The court heard the Currumbin Waters man allegedly drove 120km/h in a 50km/h zone between 11.30pm last Tuesday and 12.05am Wednesday at Tweed Heads South.

Mr Collet allegedly had methylamphetamine, a folding knife, another person's ID and $660 cash on him when police arrested him.

Defence solicitor Geoff Gallagher told the court the money in his wallet was for rent.

Mr Gallagher said Mr Collet had suffered a downward spiral due to drugs and had relocated to the Gold Coast from Victoria last year "for a fresh start".

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy denied the landscaper-by-trade bail citing Mr Collet's history of breaching bail and a strong prosecution case.

Mr Collet's case will return to court on October 12.