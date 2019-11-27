Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged over ‘random’ killing

by Talisa Eley
27th Nov 2019 8:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over the alleged "random" killing of a homeless man in a popular Tweed Heads park.

The body of the 56-year-old, from Byron Bay, was discovered around 11am on Friday by a couple walking their dog in Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park.

Police said the body was found with "physical wounds", believed to be a significant head injury, in a sleeping bag.

DARK UNDERBELLY OF POPULAR PARK

The crime scene at Tweed Heads Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.
The crime scene at Tweed Heads Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.

 

A 36-year-old man was arrested getting off a bus in Wharf St, Tweed Heads about 3.15pm yesterday and later charged with murder.

Police said it appeared the killing was random and the pair were not known to each other.

The man remains in police custody and is due to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court later today.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks homeless man tweed crime tweed heads

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Follow my lead - slow and bouncy’

        premium_icon ‘Follow my lead - slow and bouncy’

        Fashion & Beauty Pamela Anderson taught models how to do her iconic Baywatch run on a busy Gold Coast beach yesterday, offering up advice of “slow and bouncy”.

        PRICE GOUGING: Water crisis deepens as demands soar

        premium_icon PRICE GOUGING: Water crisis deepens as demands soar

        News Delays and expense for water deliveries raise questions for council

        Tweed mum’s little ‘rock star’ cuts her locks for kids

        premium_icon Tweed mum’s little ‘rock star’ cuts her locks for kids

        Community A conversation between a mother and daughter has led to an incredible act of...

        Charity documentary screening addresses positive body image

        Charity documentary screening addresses positive body image

        Whats On The importance of positive body image will be the focus of a special documentary...