Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man remains behind bars accused of a violent North Coast break-in.
A man remains behind bars accused of a violent North Coast break-in.
Crime

Man charged over violent break-in remains in custody

Liana Turner
28th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man accused of involvement in a violent North Coast break-in remains in custody.

John Buzzy Robert Bennett, 35, from Coolangatta, was not required to appear before court when the case was mentioned before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

He remains in custody charged with special aggravated break and enter involving wounding.

Police will allege he and co-accused Caitlin Todd entered a home on Matong Drive in Ocean Shores about 5am on June 9 this year and the occupant sustained actual bodily harm during the incident.

Mr Bennett has not yet lodged a formal plea to the charge.

Before court on Monday, police prosecutor Val Short asked the court to adjourn the case to Tweed Heads Local Court, which has DPP listing days for serious cases.

A brief of evidence is due to be filed by September 14 and the matter will return to court on September 23.

Mr Bennett’s solicitor made no application for bail and it was formally refused.

break-in allegations byron bay local court byron crime northern rivers crime ocean shores
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused armed robbers to face trial over servo hold-up

        premium_icon Accused armed robbers to face trial over servo hold-up

        News THE pair allegedly used a machete to steal cash and cigarettes from a Northern Rivers service station.

        BEWARE: Fake bank notes in the Far North Coast

        premium_icon BEWARE: Fake bank notes in the Far North Coast

        News An alert store manager flagged a counterfeit $100 bank note

        ‘Where’s my bus?’: The changes coming to public transport

        premium_icon ‘Where’s my bus?’: The changes coming to public transport

        News New technology will change the way we use public buses

        When upgrade work will start on killer road

        premium_icon When upgrade work will start on killer road

        News Millions are to be spent upgrading the hinterland road