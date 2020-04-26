Menu
Queenslander charged with alleged drug possession and reckless driving after crossing border into NSW. Image: File Photo.
Man charged with alleged drug possession and reckless driving

Holly Cormack
26th Apr 2020 5:00 PM
JUST after 1pm on Anzac Day, officers from the Tweed/Byron Police District received information that a Toyota Hilux utility had failed to stop for Queensland Police at the border on the M1 and continued driving into NSW.

NSW Police sighted the Toyota on Wharf St and followed the vehicle before attempting to pull the vehicle over.

The driver allegedly failed to stop and continued along Wharf St before turning left into Griffith St and stopping in traffic at the Queensland border checkpoint.

Police arrested the 29-year-old man and, during a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly seized cannabis.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital and underwent testing.

He was returned to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous and possess prohibited drug.

The Queensland man was granted conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, June 22.

