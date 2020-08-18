Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the face.
A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the face.
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder over cop stabbing

by Nathan Edwards
18th Aug 2020 7:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who allegedly stabbed a police officer in the face outside a Mt Gravatt home last month before being shot by the officer's partner has been charged with attempted murder.

The 25-year-old remains in hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

He allegedly slashed the police officer - who was at the Upper Mt Gravatt home to deliver documents - across his face under his eye with a knife.

The man will be subject to a hospital bedside hearing on Wednesday.

 

Originally published as Man charged with attempted murder over cop stabbing

attempted murder crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $17M major upgrade for North Coast high school

        Premium Content $17M major upgrade for North Coast high school

        News STUDENTS will be job-ready when they graduate from this local high school, thanks to new specialist training facilities.

        Vegetarian restaurant's shock success during pandemic

        Premium Content Vegetarian restaurant's shock success during pandemic

        News Incredible support has meant they’ve hired even more new staff

        Life in lockdown: How to beat the cyber attacks

        Premium Content Life in lockdown: How to beat the cyber attacks

        Technology How Aussies are putting themselves at risk while working from home

        Man faces court over alleged gun possession in Byron Bay

        Premium Content Man faces court over alleged gun possession in Byron Bay

        News THE MAN was arrested in the parking lot of a Byron Bay hardware store last...