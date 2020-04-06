Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police allege the 27-year-old Upper Burringbar man rolled a dead bush turkey into The Tweed Hospital emergency foyers about 6.50pm on Friday. Picture: Jerad Williams
Police allege the 27-year-old Upper Burringbar man rolled a dead bush turkey into The Tweed Hospital emergency foyers about 6.50pm on Friday. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Man charged with bomb threat, intimidating hospital security

Jodie Callcott
6th Apr 2020 9:21 AM | Updated: 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is accused of throwing a dead bush turkey into a hospital emergency foyer and making a bomb threat to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Police allege the 27-year-old Upper Burringbar man rolled a dead bush turkey into The Tweed Hospital emergency foyer about 6.50pm on Friday.

It is alleged the man threatened to assault a security officer at the hospital with a rock.

 

Exterior photos of the Tweed Hospital. Picture: Jerad Williams
Exterior photos of the Tweed Hospital. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

Earlier the same day, police allege the man called the Department of Veterans Affairs in Brisbane and made threats that he had put an improvised explosive device in the main office.

Police allege he also called a federal minister's office and threatened to burn down the DVA building and Parliament House.

The man was arrested about 3pm on Saturday and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with use carriage service to make hoax bomb threat and use carriage service to menace/harass/offence.

His case will return to Tweed Heads Local Court on April 27.

bomb threat brisbane department of veterans affairs the tweed hospital twdcrime twdnews
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health care workers still being hit with parking fees

        premium_icon Health care workers still being hit with parking fees

        News Health workers desperately trying to limit contact with others are rallying to have parking fees at the Gold Coast University Hospital scrapped for staff.

        ‘I don’t know what people are thinking going to the beach’

        premium_icon ‘I don’t know what people are thinking going to the beach’

        News Mayor and political leaders slam public ignoring warnings and going to beaches

        How you can stay home, healthy and support Tweed businesses

        How you can stay home, healthy and support Tweed businesses

        News We are working with The Tweed Tourism Co. to support #LovetheTweed