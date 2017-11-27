Man charged with crashing into school bus

Pacific Coast School students were stuck on the bus after the collision.

Pacific Coast School students were stuck on the bus after the collision. Melissa Belanic

POLICE have charged a man who allegedly crashed a stolen car into a school bus in Tweed Heads.

Police were called to the scene on Wharf St about 3.20pm on Thursday, November 16.

A female passenger of the car was trapped and sustained serious leg injuries.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, while school students were trapped inside the bus for some time as the doors had jammed.

The alleged driver, a 24-year-old Tweed Heads man, fled the scene on foot.

Police began an investigation and went to the man's home.

He was taken to hospital for blood and urine tests.

Police said the number plates on the car had been stolen from another vehicle in Queensland, while the car itself was stolen a few days earlier from Tweed Heads.

On Wednesday, November 22, police arrested the accused and he was charged with driving recklessly, unlicensed driving, driving a conveyance without consent and possessing goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

He was granted bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court on December 11.