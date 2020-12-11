Man charged with damaging police station, making threats

A man has been charged after he allegedly pushed a shopping trolley into a glass panel at Lismore Police Station, smashing the window and then threatening staff, at the weekend. Picture: Liana Boss

A NIMBIN man charged with smashing a police station window and threatening staff inside has been remanded in custody.

Rodrick Emile Duran, 36, was arrested on Sunday afternoon after he allegedly caused serious damage to a glass panel on the Zadoc St frontage of Lismore Police Station.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said the accused was charged with various offences after the incident.

“About 3pm on Sunday … a 36-year-old homeless male deliberately pushed a trolley containing his belongings into the front glass window of Lismore Police Station, causing the glass to shatter, before coming into the police station and threatening staff,” Insp Vandergriend said.

Mr Duran was arrested and charged with destroying or damaging property worth more than $2000 and less than $5000, intimidating police in the execution of their duty and behaving in an offensive manner.

He was refused bail by police and when the matter went before Lismore Local Court on Monday, he was again remanded in custody.

Magistrate Jeff Linden ordered the accused to be subject to a psychiatric assessment, with a report to be prepared for the next court date on January 25.

As of Thursday morning, the damage had not yet been repaired and an area in front of the glass panel was cordoned off.

Insp Vandergriend said work was under way to arrange the repair.

“It’s been assessed and it’s in the process of having a replacement ordered and fitted,” he said.

The accused has entered no formal pleas.