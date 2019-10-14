Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service.
News

Man charged with drink driving while going 149km

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
13th Oct 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 37-YEAR-old Bundaberg region resident is set to front court after allegedly travelling almost 50kmh over the speed limit while under the influence.

A Childers police spokesman said the man was clocked at 149kmh in a 100kmh zone.

His licence was immediately suspended for travelling more than 45kmh over the limit. After he was pulled over, he recorded a blood-alcohol level also over the limit.

The driver was issued a notice to appear in court charged with drink-driving and speeding on November 15.

childers police traffic
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    REVEALED: The richest schools in NSW

    premium_icon REVEALED: The richest schools in NSW

    Education One New South Wales school had a gross income of $272.3 million over a three year period

    The 'next big threat' facing us in future fire seasons

    premium_icon The 'next big threat' facing us in future fire seasons

    News How critical is the need to increase firefighters?

    Rogers claims gritty glory in Coolangatta Gold

    premium_icon Rogers claims gritty glory in Coolangatta Gold

    Lifesaving Noosa Heads ironwoman claimed victory in the gruelling race.

    Why you will want to be part of this British Invasion

    premium_icon Why you will want to be part of this British Invasion

    Entertainment The British Invasion will hot the Twin Towns stage later this month, with the...