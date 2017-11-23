Menu
Man charged with driving dangerously at police

A man will face court after allegedly driving dangerously at police.
A MAN was charged after allegedly driving dangerously towards a police car in Kingscliff.

Officers were patrolling Ozone St on Friday morning when they saw a vehicle parked on the road in Sand St.

They found the driver was wanted for a number of offences and tried to speak with him but he allegedly drove away, narrowly missing the police car.

When police tried to arrest the driver, he reversed at speed.

A pursuit began but was quickly ended due to the dangerous driving and speed of the accused.

The driver was arrested in Murwillumbah on Saturday and charged with driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period, police pursuit, predatory driving, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, possession of a prohibited weapon and goods in custody.

The man was refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court.

Tweed Daily News
