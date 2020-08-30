Man charged with exceeding 160km/h in highway pursuit

A man has been charged after an alleged high-speed pursuit on the Pacific Highway.

A MAN will face court today charged over a high speed police pursuit.

Police attached to the Tweed Byron Proactive Crime Team were patrolling Banora Point as part of Operation Marauder to target traffic, stolen motor vehicle, property, break-and-enter offences about 11.30pm last night.

Police will allege while they were patrolling the area, they observed a grey VW hatchback bearing Queensland registration “travelling at excessive speeds”.

“Police activated all warning devices due to the speed of the vehicle,” police said in a statement.

“Police initiated pursuit.

“The accused travelled at high speeds throughout Banora Point, Tweed Heads South, Chinderah and back to Banora Point.”

The vehicle stopped suddenly after the accused ran out of fuel on Winders Place in Banora Point.

“The accused exited the driver’s seat where a foot pursuit took place,” they said in the statement.

“Police chased the accused through numerous yards before locating the accused cowering beneath a trailer in the rear yard of a residence.

“The accused resisted police still attempting to flee before being arrested.”

The man is alleged to have reached speeds in excess of 160km/h at the peak of the pursuit on the M1.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where and charged with driving while disqualified, police pursuit, resisting police and entering enclosed lands.

He was refused bail and is due to face Lismore Local Court this morning.

Police said this pursuit was the second the accused had been charged over within a year.