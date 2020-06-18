Menu
Many Gold Coast public toilet blocks are less than desirable and in need of upgrade. The council is tackling the problem.
Crime

Man charged with filming 85 people in loos

by Lea Emery
18th Jun 2020 6:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of filming 85 people in Gold Coast public toilets without their consent has had his first date in court.

Marc Eric Goncalves D'Almeida, 34, was not required to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court today when his 85 counts of observations and recordings in breach of privacy was mentioned.

It is alleged Goncalves D'Almeida made the recordings in public toilets between April 2018 and August 2019.

He was allegedly discovered when an 11-year-old boy saw a phone under the toilet wall in a Burleigh Heads shopping centre.

Police seized Goncalves D'Almeida's phone and allegedly found 85 recordings on the device.

It is alleged the recordings contained both adults and children.

The court was told today further evidence had been requested from police.

It is understood he will be contesting the charges.

Magistrate Mark Howden adjourned the matter to June 25.

Originally published as Man charged with filming 85 people in loos

crime filming public toilets queensland crime

