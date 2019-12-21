Menu
A Beaudesert man has been charged with fraud after he allegedly stole more than $180,000 that was given to him to be used for a deposit on a block of land at Terranora. Photo: Zizi Averill
News

Man charged with fraud after four-month investigation

Jodie Callcott
21st Dec 2019 6:00 AM
A BEAUDESERT man has been charged with fraud after he allegedly stole more than $180,000 that was given to him to be used for a deposit on a block of land at Terranora.

Detectives from State Crime Command’s Financial and Cyber Crime Group charged the 55-year-old man on Thursday, following a four-month investigation.

Police will allege the man persuaded a member of a Gold Coast law firm operating a trust fund for the purchase of the land, to transfer the money to him prior to the sale being finalised.

It will be alleged the victim not only lost their money, they were unable to purchase the block of land.

Detective Superintendent Terry Lawrence of the Financial and Cyber Crime Group said investigators were reviewing all aspects of the case.

“This is a large sum of money for anyone to be defrauded of and it is concerning the man was able to manipulate the security of the trust fund,” he said.

The man is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on January 23, 2020.

