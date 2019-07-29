Man charged with kicking 70-year-old woman in Kingscliff

A man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted two elderly residents.

A MAN has been charged after he allegedly kicked two elderly residents who had tried to stop him from screaming profanities.

Police said about 4.30pm on Thursday, a 25-year-old male was heard screaming profanities from the driveway of residential units in Kingscliff.

This could be heard on the street and throughout the apartment block by elderly residents and children.

One of the victims, a 67-year-old, asked the man to stop as there were children around.

The man began swearing at the victim and challenged him to come to the driveway as he continued screaming.

The victim, who wanted to talk sense into the man, approached him and was kicked in the stomach, causing him to fall to the ground in pain and bleed from his right knee.

The victim's 70-year-old wife saw what happened and ran towards the man in defence of her husband.

The man swung his arm out and kicked the female victim, causing her to violently fall onto the concrete driveway.

The fall caused her to receive several abrasions and bleeding to the face and hand, including large swelling to her temple.

The male victim went to her aid and fended the man away from further attack.

During this time several other residents came to the aid of the victims, who were still on the ground in pain.

Police attended and arrested the male, who was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He appeared before Tweed Heads Local court on the July 26.

The female victim was transported to hospital for treatment.