Man charged with multiple drug offences

A man will appear in court today following investigations by Tweed/Byron Target Action Group. Trevor Veale

A MAN has been charged with several drug offences following a search warrant executed at a home in Murwillumbah.

In July 2019, officers attached to Tweed/Byron Target Action Group commenced an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs in the Murwillumbah area.

About 8.30am on Friday, October 18, police executed a search warrant at a home on Riverview Street, Murwillumbah where they spoke with a 32-year-old man.

During the search, police allegedly located and seized cannabis, methylamphetamine, MDMA, cash, prescribed restricted substances and items associated with the supply of prohibited drugs.

The man was arrested, taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, was refused bail and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court today to face charges of supplying prohibited drugs greater than indictable quantity, possessing prohibited drugs, possessing prescribed restricted substance, and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Investigations are ongoing.