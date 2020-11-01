Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating the death of a man at Tingalpa, in Brisbane’s southeast.
Police are investigating the death of a man at Tingalpa, in Brisbane’s southeast.
Crime

Man charged with murder after argument turns violent

by Danielle O’Neal, Chris Clarke
1st Nov 2020 11:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a 52-year-old man in Tingalpa, in Brisbane's southeast.

Police allege a 52-year-old Carrara man had a verbal confrontation with another man known to him at an address on Belmont Rd about 8pm Saturday.

The confrontation became physical and the Carrara man sustained head injuries, police allege.

Officers arrived on the scene a short time later and paramedics rendered assistance to the man, but he was later declared dead.

Police declared a crime scene on Belmont Rd, Tingalpa, Saturday night. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
Police declared a crime scene on Belmont Rd, Tingalpa, Saturday night. Picture: Danielle O'Neal


It is understood there was no weapon involved.

A 52-year-old Tamborine Mountain man has been charged with murder.

He will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

A crime scene was established at the home on Belmont Rd on Saturday night and finalised about 2am Sunday.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast operators fume following border lockout news

        Premium Content Coast operators fume following border lockout news

        News Gold Coast operators are fuming following Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s decision to keep the borders closed to greater Sydney.

        Hailstones the size of golf balls threaten to ruin Halloween

        Premium Content Hailstones the size of golf balls threaten to ruin Halloween

        News Short, sharp, vicious storms have ripped through the Northern Rivers on Saturday

        STORM WARNING: Destructive winds, giant hailstones and rain

        STORM WARNING: Destructive winds, giant hailstones and rain

        News A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers

        Ex top cop guilty of domestic violence offences

        Premium Content Ex top cop guilty of domestic violence offences

        Crime The wife of a former Dubbo cop who co-ordinated the Thredbo landslide rescue...