Man to be charged with murder after extradition to Tweed

A POLICE bid to extradite Bonogin man Edward Kenneth Lord to Tweed Heads where he is expected to be charged with the murder of his wife has been successful.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen confirmed on Wednesday a man would be charged in relation to an October 2015 incident.

"Tweed Heads detectives travelled to Southport court today for an extradition hearing in relation to a 52-year-old male person," he said.

"He was subsequently released into the custody of New South Wales police to be extradited to New South Wales, and that's in relation to the murder of his wife back in October 2015.

"A man had previously been charged with negligent driving causing death in April of 2016 and he will now be charged with murder in relation to that matter."

Lord was driving when the car he and his wife, Michele Lee Lord, were in, crashed into the Tweed River near Tumbulgum in October, 2015.

He is expected to appear at Tweed Heads court at a date to be set.