Police have located a woman's body in Melbourne on Wednesday morning. Picture: Mark Stewart
Crime

Murder charge over Chinatown body

by Phoebe Loomes
25th Apr 2019 11:26 AM

A man accused of murdering a woman whose body was found in Melbourne's CBD is due to face court today.

The 32-year-old Cowes man is expected to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon after spending the night in police custody. He was charged with one count of murder on Wednesday night.

Police have now identified the woman as a 32-year-old from Highton, Geelong.

The woman was discovered at 6.30am by a tradesman yesterday at the intersection of Little Bourke Street and Celestial Avenue.

Detectives arrested the man after viewing CCTV footage of the area.

Victoria Police said the woman's body was found slumped against the wall. Paramedics attended the scene but were unable to revive the woman. It is now believed she was deceased at the time of her discovery.

A source said the woman had "no obvious signs of injury" according to The Herald Sun.

Police stand by as the Coroner’s van leaves after the grisly discovery of a woman’s body. Picture: Mark Stewart
The woman is yet to be publicly identified. An autopsy will be undertaken to determine the cause of her "suspicious" death, police said.

The woman is believed to have been dead when a member of the public made the grisly discovery, Acting Superintendent Craig Peel said on Wednesday.

-With AAP

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder following the discovery. Picture: Mark Stewart
editors picks melbourne murder police investigation

