Detectives arrested a Townsville man for allegedly punching a 93-year-old man and stealing his car. Picture: FILE
Crime

Man charged with punching 93yo, stealing car

by KEAGAN ELDER
27th Apr 2020 12:26 PM
A Townsville man has been charged for allegedly punching a 93-year-old man in a sickening car theft.

Detectives arrested the 25-year-old Townsville man on Friday following investigations into the alleged robbery of the elderly Cairns man in Woree shortly before 9am on April 15.

Police will allege the robber approached the victim's Holden station wagon parked in a shopping centre carpark on Toogood St, before punching the elderly man and forcing him out of his car and onto the ground. The Townsville man is alleged to have then stolen the car.

The victim suffered various soft tissue injuries and was taken to a Cairns hospital for further treatment. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

The stolen Holden was found by an off-duty police officer in Faculty Close at Smithfield on the following day and has been returned to the owner.

As a result of investigations, detectives attended a Goldwyn Close address at White Rock just where the 25-year-old was seen inside and refused to open the door.

Police forced their way into the dwelling and took the man into custody.

Several items of interest were also allegedly located and seized at the address.

The Townsville man was charged with robbery with violence, unlicensed driving, possession of a dangerous drug and obstructing police. He has been remanded to reappear in Cairns Magistrates Court on June 24.

 

Originally published as Man charged with punching 93yo, stealing car

